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Traveler

Age: 6 years

Story: Originally from Montana, and through a very strange — and unfortunate — series of events, this gorgeous boy made it all the way to Tucson! He was injured on the way, but is feeling so much better. He's on the lookout for his own forever family! He is afraid of dogs, and so needs to be in a dog-free home. However, he does love humans, and would be so happy to trade head boops and purrs for scritchies!

Fee: $90

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Lucky Day

Age: 1 1/2 years

Story: Lucky Day arrived with his siblings, but was shy and overlooked until he outgrew the Kitten Room. Now that he's "graduated" to our GenPop, he's blossomed! He loves to play and wrestle with his friends and is curious about everything. He's young enough to have kitten-energy, but old enough that you won't have to "peel him off the walls", at least, not very often! Come down and meet this gorgeous boy, and maybe take him and a friend home.

Fee: $90

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Murphy

Age: 13 years