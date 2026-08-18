Traveler
Age: 6 years
Story: Originally from Montana, and through a very strange — and unfortunate — series of events, this gorgeous boy made it all the way to Tucson! He was injured on the way, but is feeling so much better. He's on the lookout for his own forever family! He is afraid of dogs, and so needs to be in a dog-free home. However, he does love humans, and would be so happy to trade head boops and purrs for scritchies!
Fee: $90
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Lucky Day
Age: 1 1/2 years
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Story: Lucky Day arrived with his siblings, but was shy and overlooked until he outgrew the Kitten Room. Now that he's "graduated" to our GenPop, he's blossomed! He loves to play and wrestle with his friends and is curious about everything. He's young enough to have kitten-energy, but old enough that you won't have to "peel him off the walls", at least, not very often! Come down and meet this gorgeous boy, and maybe take him and a friend home.
Fee: $90
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Murphy
Age: 13 years
Story: Where did my people go? I had a microchip but was found as a stray. Did they move and forget me? While outside, I might have been somebody’s next meal! Thank goodness I’m safe at The Animal League. Being outside is not for me! I’m a big, handsome, black and white boy who is very friendly and vocal. I come with vet care support for life, and although I’m good at using the litter box, I might have chronic IBD (which can sometimes get messy). I’d like to have another home. Are you looking for me? I’m looking for a landing in a welcoming lap. How about yours? Please call soon to arrange a meeting with Murphy.
Fee: $75; includes neuter, shots, microchip and vet care support for life.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Stanley
Age: 8 months
Story: How or why I ended up on a busy road, dodging cars and feeling pretty scared is a mystery. Thankfully, a kind person stopped to help and brought me to TALGV. My friends here tell me that whoever lost me lost the winning lottery ticket. I’m not old enough to gamble; I just know I’m a gentle, loving, young boy who really likes being close to people. I’m friendly with like-minded dogs, and I walk nicely on a leash. Even though I’m a bigger boy, I’m pretty sure I was meant to be a lap dog. Belly rubs are also high on my list. I’m still figuring out this big world, but I know I’m ready for a home and can feel safe, loved, and finally belong. Maybe we could be each other’s jackpot! Please call to arrange a meeting with Stanley.
Fee: $125; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.