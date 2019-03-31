Adopted: Roxanne and Mimi were adopted from Pawsitively Cats.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS
SHILOH — CHIHUAHUA/BEAGLE MIX
Age: 1 year.
Story: Shiloh is a very active and playful pup. He is reserved when meeting new people, but when you win him over, he is quite the love bug giving kisses. He gets along well with other dogs and is a lot of fun. He likes to play “Bandit” — he steals things and takes them to the yard to put in a pile. Shiloh also enjoys taking a walk and does well on car rides. He would probably do best in a home where he has another dog or children to play with.
Fee: $225.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
AXO
Age: 5 years.
Story: Axo is a friendly, energetic guy who enjoys car rides, walks and playing ball. Once lost and hungry, he’s now a happy dog who’s earned his AKC Canine Good Citizen certificate. Affectionate and loyal, Axo would love to be yours.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-1483 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Daily.
MISSY — SHORTHAIRED RUSSIAN BLUE
Age: 8 years.
Story: When Missy’s mom died, other family members were unable to take her in. She is mellow, gentle with kids, likes to play with balls and furry toys, and always uses the scratching post. Your patience will be rewarded with Missy as your loving companion.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-1483 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
BILLY
Age: 15 years.
Story: Billy did well in his previous home with other cats and young children. He would love to meet you.!
Fee: $50.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext 173.
DUKE
Age: 3½ years.
Story: Duke is an energetic boy that would love a home with an active family. He knows how to use a doggy door and has lived with a female boxer in his previous home. Duke would love to meet you to see if you are a good match for him.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
VERNON — DSH TUXEDO
Age: 3 years.
Story: Vernon is gentle, sweet, and social. He likes long conversations, snuggles, treats and getting lots of pets. Vernon has FIV, but is very healthy and qualifies for Lease for Life Program. He prefers not to share his affection and would rather be your only cat. Vernon needs playtime and snuggles, treats and lots of love.
Fee: $85 adoption or $50 Lease for Life.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday.
FLORA AND FAUNA — DLH
Age: 3 years.
Story: Bottle babies, Flora and Fauna have been inseparable since birth. Adopted as kittens, they were recently brought back to the shelter, as the new baby in the household was highly allergic. They are adjusting to the shelter, but would prefer a forever home, together.
Fee: $149 for both, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520- 289-2747 or pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
BUFFY — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR TABBY
Age: 6 months.
Story: Buffy was roaming the washes when someone discovered him and brought him to Paws Patrol. Buffy loves attention and being indoors. He likes to play with other cats and has lots of energy. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.