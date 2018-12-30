ADOPTED: Lee Lou was adopted from The Animal League of Green Valley.
HAMLET
ID No.: 865683.
Age: 16 years.
Story: Hamlet is a sweet and outgoing boy who enjoys attention.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
LIBERTY
ID No.: 861783.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Liberty is a friendly and playful girl who needs a loving family without cats or small dogs.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
CLYDE — DSH GRAY TABBY
Age: 7 months.
Story: Clyde is very playful and loves attention. Clyde will do best in a calm home with no dogs and a companion cat.
Fee: Prepaid, adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, (520) 207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
VINNIE
Age: 3 years.
Story: Vinnie is an extraordinarily handsome and athletic fellow with great potential. He could thrive with someone who cares about him, but previous owners have gone to school, moved or had other dogs. Vinnie needs and wants to love someone like you.
Fee: $85; includes neutering, chip, and shots.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
PUMPKIN
Age: 9 ½ years.
Story: Pumpkin’s straight-up tail identifies her as a happy, confident feline. She is a sweet girl who loves to be cuddled (but not carried) and is a total love bug once she gets to know you.
Fee: $45; includes spay, chip, and shots.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
NOEL — COONHOUND
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Noel is very sweet, she is energetic, a quick learner and wants to please, though at times she can be a bit stubborn. We believe she was never a companion animal before coming into rescue, so she needs time to settle into the routine of the household. A house with a mellow, nonthreatening dog or a puppy would do well with Noel. Older children (older than 10) are also a good match for Noel. Noel loves to rip stuffed toys apart, so unless you like cleaning up all the fuzzies, it’s probably not a good toy for her. Noel needs a confident, coonhound savvy person to help her become the loving companion dog she was meant to be.
Fee: $200.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.