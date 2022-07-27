Innovative works by Tucson artists sought for state showcase

Calling Tucson artists!

Submissions are now being accepted for consideration for the upcoming Arizona Biennial 2023, the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block announced.

First organized in 1948, the Arizona Biennial is a much-anticipated juried exhibition that showcases some of the most innovative and diverse new works being created in the state, according to a news release.

For emerging artists, this exhibition often provides an opportunity to exhibit their art in a museum setting or to introduce their work to the public for the first time. Museum visitors are also exposed to works by established artists with statewide, national and international reputations, the release said.

Artists must be at least 18 years old and can work in any media. The deadline to submit artwork is Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $40 for up to three artworks.

The exhibition will be on view at the Tucson Museum of Art from April 1 to Sept. 17, 2023.