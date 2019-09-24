Before they were wiped out by hunters and trappers in the early 1800s, beavers were a fairly common site in Southern Arizona.
The nonprofit Watershed Management Group hopes to make their regular presence a reality again by reintroducing beavers to local waterways, with a little help from the Tucson community.
On Friday, Sept. 27, the group will host Beavers, Brews and Santa Cruz, an event meant to raise funds to bring more beavers back to the region.
The event will feature a screening of the documentary “The Beaver Believers,” and a panel discussion with local experts.
Pueblo Vida Brewing has been tapped to provide the beer. Cocktails will incorporate locally produced Whiskey Del Bac brand whiskeys.
The family-friendly event will have activities and a photo booth with beaver mascots for the kids.
The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m. at the Living Lab & Learning Center, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Tickets are $20 apiece through the group’s website, watershedmg.org. Price of admission includes two drink tickets. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Tucson Hop Shop turns 4
Tucson Hop Shop has three days of celebrations planned for its fourth anniversary, this weekend.
On Friday, the midtown taproom will feature music from Wooden Tooth Records at 6 p.m. The You Sly Dog and Takoyaki Balls food trucks will be handling the eats.
Saturday will see Los Streetlight Curb Players take the stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with cuisine from the Food Groupie Café food truck.
On Sunday, the Hop Shop will pay homage to bold beer flavors with its Stouts, Sours and Specialties Showcase from noon to 8 p.m. Six stouts and six sours will be on tap. Black Market BBQ has you covered for dinner and the Paul Opocensky Project will be playing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Visit facebook.com/tucsonhopshop for more information.