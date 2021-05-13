Celebrate life’s milestones with the Pima County Library

Today, my borrowing history reflects many DVDs for quarantine date nights. I know I’ll take our future kids to story times and borrow outrageous numbers of picture books for them, too.

I share this because it might be true for you as well. The library has been there for all the moments and milestones in my life, and I love that in this job, I get to be there to help in other people’s big moments and milestones, too. It might be parenthood, or retirement, or starting school, or a health diagnosis, or family history research, or an attempt at a new skill, or something else. I want everyone to know, especially our little ones, that we can always continue to ask questions and learn, no matter what stage of life we are in.

I remind the kids in Ready, Set, School that our minds are never done growing, that our skills and abilities are not fixed in one place for the rest of our lives. It’s something that grown-ups often need to hear, too. The library can be a jumping off point to that bigger goal, the next stage of life. We just need to be open to the possibilities.