Get in touch with the veggie lover in you with these Pima County Library picks
October is Vegetarian Awareness month and what better time to think about eating more veggies?

You can start next year’s resolution to eat healthier right now. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

The Veginner’s Cookbook” by Bianca Haun and Sascha Naderer

“Jazzy Vegetarian’s Deliciously Vegan” by Laura Theodore

Natural Feasts” by Ella Mills

Tahini and Turmeric” by Vicky Cohen

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1fws.

The library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 520-791-4010.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

