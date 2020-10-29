Modernism Week steps up its virtual offerings in 2020

Like many of the big festivals and events that were slated to take place in person this fall before COVID-19, Tucson Modernism Week has opted to go almost entirely virtual this year.

It’s a format that has its advantages, says Demion Clinco, CEO of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, the nonprofit organization that spearheads the annual event.

For one, Modernism Week, a celebration of the architecture, style and design work found in Tucson from right after World War II to the 1970s, reaches a wider audience online.

All of the lectures, tutorials and other related activities, taking place Nov. 6-8, are free to attend once guests register at tucsonmod.com. They are open to anyone, and since they are being held online, potentially hundreds of people can join any one event.

“The pandemic and lockdown made us reexamine how we can provide to the community incredible content and get people who may never have thought to visit Tucson before to see how amazing our historic assets are,” Clinco said. “Hopefully, when the pandemic is over, they’ll come and see it in person.”

Going virtual has also allowed organizers to take a much deeper dive into the subject matter they are covering.