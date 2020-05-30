Spreading her wings: Tucson maker's imaginative business takes flight

She began making wings by improving on tutorials that she found on sites like YouTube.

“They said to use 12-gauge wire and that was way too thin,” she said, “I had to go with 9-gauge wire. They didn’t tell me to clip the quills on top, but I thought that I should do that next time.”

Noriega wore her first set of wings, part of an elaborate fallen-angel ensemble, to Saboten Con in 2012.

They weren’t perfect, but they commanded attention.

“I had people running up to me asking if I could make them pairs,” she said.

Noriega’s newfound free time allowed her to hone her wing-making skills. She eventually figured out how to make them move.

She posted one of her earliest examples of articulating wings, powered by air pressure, in a 30-second clip filmed in her mother-in-law’s front yard, to YouTube.

The video went viral, garnering more than 1.6 million views and generating enough business for Noriega to last her months.

Today, Noriega works with a team of three subcontractors in a section of the basement of the Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center that she shares with a fire props and aerial silks supply business called Fire Mecca.