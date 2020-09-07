This Tucson woman makes 'whimsical' clothing and accessories

But when Felicity Howells first started, Williams was in the middle of a career change.

“I had been working in film as costume supervisor in New York,” she says. “I had done that for about seven years and it was really intense and really fun, but I got burnt out.”

Williams and her husband, seeking a change of pace, decided to move to Portland, Oregon. She got a job at a fabric store and, thanks to an employee discount, started bringing home fabric every day.

“I would come into work wearing something I made the night before and my coworkers said, ‘You should sell this stuff,’” Williams says, adding that it was always in the back of her mind to sell her creations, but she hadn’t had the courage to do it. “I was having so much fun making this stuff and being inspired by the fabric store, so I said, ‘Why not give it a try?’”

By 2017, the couple moved to Tucson after visiting a couple years earlier. Although they were only in the Old Pueblo for one night, Williams says, “Tucson spoke to us.”

They decided if Portland didn’t work out, they’d make the move to Tucson — and 2½ years later, that’s what they did.