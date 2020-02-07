Chinese New Year's event in Tucson canceled due to coronavirus

The Chinese Cultural Center has postponed its Feb. 15 Chinese New Year’s Gala, and the Organization of Chinese Americans of Tucson put off until March 1 its annual Lunar New Year’s Banquet and Scholarship Presentation that was to take place Saturday, Feb. 8.

The events are the latest to be shelved out of concern about the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China in late December. Other local cancellations included the Global Chinese New Year Festival Show that the Confucius Institute at the University of Arizona was hosting late last month.

Susan Chan, executive director of the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, said the center’s board of directors decided to postpone the Chinese New Year’s event out of an abundance of caution and consideration for those affected in China and beyond.

Wendy Karahalios, president of the Organization of Chinese Americans, said her board had similar concerns in postponing the scholarship dinner, which will award three to five students with $500 college scholarships.