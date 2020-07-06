Coronavirus keeps Fox Tucson Theatre closed through December

Fox Tucson Theatre is suspending all programming through December, effectively shuttering the historic downtown venue through 2020.

This is the third time the Fox, 17 W. Congress St., has hit pause; it was the first Tucson venue to cancel programs at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic back on March 12 — the same day Tucson Mayor Regina Romero banned gatherings of 50 or more and before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued his stay-at-home orders that closed bars and limited restaurants to takeout.

The Rialto Theatre and Hotel Congress at the other end of Congress followed the Fox's lead back in March.

Fox's decision, announced Monday, comes after considering dozens of alternative programming models.

“We explored a lot of options. You don’t even want to see the spreadsheet," said Fox Executive Director Bonnie Schock, who said some ideas included focusing on local and regional acts and showing films. “But the economics in our venue are such that it is not financially viable to run events at 25% capacity, even if the artist fees are considerably lower because they are local. It just doesn't work in our venue.”

Schock said the Fox, as part of its COVID-19 closure, had to reduce its staff from 40 to four to preserve its finances and ensure it would be able to return in 2021.

The Fox received $183,000 in federal payroll protection plan funds, but those funds are now gone. The idea behind the federal PPP program was to help businesses pay employees during the time they were closed. But with Arizona's coronavirus cases continuing to rise, Fox officials say it is impossible to consider reopening anytime soon.