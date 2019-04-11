CONCERTS
Classical
Romances UA Chamber Winds — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Chad R. Nicholson, conductor. 7-9 p.m. April 18. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
UA Steel Band — Fred Fox School of Music. UA Steel Band. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
ZOFO Piano Duet — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Sights and sounds reflecting the cultural, musical and artistic diversity of the world. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18. $30. 577-3769. arizonachambermusic.org.
Fred Fox Graduate Wind Quintet — Fred Fox School of Music. 1-3 p.m. April 20. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Choral Concert: University Singers, Honor Choir, Kantorei — Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 23. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Arizona Symphony Orchestra, UA Symphonic Choir — Fred Fox School of Music. Joined by three choirs from Catalina Foothills High School. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 24. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Premieres Across Music History — Fred Fox School of Music. Host: Matthew Mugmon, featured composer: Kari Kreiter. 11 a.m.-noon. April 25. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
UA Wind Symphony & Symphonic Band — Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 25. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Sons of Orpheus 28th Annual Gala Spring Concert Series — Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road. Directed by Grayson Hirst. Contemplative, inspiring, whimsical pieces, and cowboy classics. 7-9 p.m. April 26. $15. 484-3743. sonsoforpheus.org.
UA Wind Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 26. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
DANCE
UA Dance: Horizons: Student Spotlight — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. A concert highlighting the culmination of their creative inquiry here at UA Dance, and a hint of what is to come from these artists shaping the future of dance. 7:30-9 p.m. April 18 and 24; 1:30-3 p.m. April 20 and 27; 6-7:30 p.m. April 21. $25. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.
UA Dance: Spring Collection — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre. From contemporary to neoclassical. 7:30-9 p.m. April 19, 20, 25-27; 1:30-3 p.m. April 21 and 28. $35. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.
Dancing With Our Stars 2019 — Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive. The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona raises the funds to purchase diapers by hosting this event, which features a competition among local Tucson ’stars‘ – paired with professional dancers. Vote for a favorite star. Ages 21 and up. 5:30-11:45 p.m. April 20. $175. 325-1400. one.bidpal.net.
Place + Space: Contemporary Dance Experience — The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Contemporary Tucson artists. 6-8 p.m. April 20. $10. 1-480-889-4447. dustdancecollective.com.