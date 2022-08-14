Boozy events dominate next two Tucson weekends

Tucson is hosting a couple of boozy events over the next two weekends — one seeped in brew, the other focused on margaritas.

Borderlands Brewing Company's second annual Summer Nite Beer Fest on Saturday, Aug. 20, will feature craft beers from Borderlands and 15 other Tucson breweries.

Tucson Originals Restaurants World Margarita Championship on Friday, Aug. 26, will feature friendly cocktail competitions and menu tastings from 11 Tucson restaurants as margarita makers vie for the best area margarita.

Both events are open to those 21 and older.

Here's what you need to know about both.

Borderlands Summer Nite Beer Fest

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Borderlands Brewing, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $45 for general admission, which includes 20 3-ounce beer samples; $55 for VIP, which gets you admitted at 5 p.m. and gives you five additional pours and a hotdog voucher. Order tickets in advance through iloveborderlands.com. Designated drivers can get in for $10 at the door.

What to expect: The folks at Borderlands know that summer days can be brutally hot, hence a nighttime beer fest featuring some of Borderlands signature brews alongside craft beers from 11 area breweries and four from Mexico. There also will be food trucks on hand and live music.

Tucson Original Restaurants World Margarita Championship

Cosponsored by: Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

Where: Catalyst Arts & Maker Space at the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, in the mall's lower level

Cost: $80; tickets are limited and usually go fast

What to expect: Thirteen Tucson Originals Restaurants — those are locally-owned restaurants that are members of the Tucson Originals collective — will offer food samples and some will compete to see who makes the most inventive margarita. Hey, the tequila-based margarita is the unofficial official cocktail of Tucson in case you were wondering, so naturally determining the best of the best is in the best interest for all those who imbibe.

Those attending get to participate in the judging, casting votes for the Peoples Choice Award for best signature margarita. In 2019, the last time the competition was held, Benson City Grille took home first prize for its Cilantro Jalapeño Lime Margarita, while the now closed Rigo's came in second with its Grilled Pineapple Margarita. Bisbee Breakfast Club's Cherry Vanilla Margarita snagged third place.