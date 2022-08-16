 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrate Tucson's birthday with a free party downtown

Members of the honor guard watch as Trooper Juan Figueroa from the Department of Public Safety unfurls the Arizona state flag at Tucson’s birthday fiesta at the Presidio Museum in 2019.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star 2019

You don’t need a brightly packaged, well-wrapped gift to attend Tucson’s birthday bash Saturday, Aug. 20.

At this annual event, held each year at Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., your presence is your present.

The free fiesta, set to start at 6:30 p.m., is meant to celebrate the founding of modern-day Tucson in 1775, making Tucson 247 years old.

There will be a mariachi performance, and folklórico dancing from Ballet Folklorico Los Mextucaz. Gertie and the T.O. Boyz will bring the waila music and the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center will be on hand to provide a Chinese lion dance and yo-yo show.

Nearly 20 community partners will be present, offering demonstrations and historical information, including the Arizona Historical Society, the Jewish Museum and Holocaust Center, the Mormon Battalion, Vail Preservation Society and Ignite Sign Art Museum.

El Charro will be hosting an on-site taco bar. There will also be shaved ice and a cash bar for beverages.

For more information, visit tucsonpresidio.com.

