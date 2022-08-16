Celebrate Tucson's birthday with a free party downtown

You don’t need a brightly packaged, well-wrapped gift to attend Tucson’s birthday bash Saturday, Aug. 20.

At this annual event, held each year at Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., your presence is your present.

The free fiesta, set to start at 6:30 p.m., is meant to celebrate the founding of modern-day Tucson in 1775, making Tucson 247 years old.

There will be a mariachi performance, and folklórico dancing from Ballet Folklorico Los Mextucaz. Gertie and the T.O. Boyz will bring the waila music and the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center will be on hand to provide a Chinese lion dance and yo-yo show.

El Charro will be hosting an on-site taco bar. There will also be shaved ice and a cash bar for beverages.