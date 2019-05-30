FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Ultimate Date Hands On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Price includes lunch of all dishes made. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 8. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
3rd Annual Cornhole Extravaganza & BBQ — Arizona Zipline Adventures, 35406 S. Mt. Lemmon Road, Oracle. BBQ, music and competition for the whole family. There will be cash prizes, water games, music, and pay-to-play games throughout the day. Outdoor camping is available. Call 520-308-9350 for more information. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8. Free. ziparizona.com.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 5-10 p.m. June 8. Free. 203-9835. 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.
Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Fried or baked fish, potatoes, coleslaw, homemade cobbler and beverage. 5-7 p.m. June 14. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.