FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Tucson Greek Festival — St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Ft. Lowell Road. Greek food, drinks and live entertainment. This year offering local artisan vendors, and full scale carnival rides. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 26; 5-11 p.m. Sept. 27; 4-11 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 29. $3. 888-0505. tucsongreekfestival.com.
Mega Challah Bake Tucson 2019 — Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road. A celebration of Jewish femininity for women and girls ages 9 and up. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 26. $36. 299-3000. megachallahtucson.com.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 27. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Marana Fall Festival - A Celebration of Schools — Marana High School, 12000 W. Emigh Road. Student performances, activities, and athletics will showcase the talents of elementary, middle, and high school students while highlighting what these Marana schools offer. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 682-3243. maranausd.org.
Annual Tucson Pride Parade and Festival — Reid Park, DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way. This year’s theme will heavily emphasize the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and subsequent five decades of progress for the LGBTQ community. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 28. $20. 329-5047. tucsonpride.org.
A Very Arizona Oktoberfest — Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road. Food trucks, face painting, balloon twisting and live music. Noon-11:45 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. 207-8077. facebook.com.
A Celebration with Jim Griffith: Saints, Statues and Stories — San Xavier Mission, 1950 W. San Xavier Road. In the back plaza, there will be refreshments and pan dulce from La Estrella, music from Jacobo Ramirez and his band Tradiciones. 2-4 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. 834-2155. uapress.arizona.edu.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Cars, food and music. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. 296-0456. littleanthonysdiner.com.
Diaspora Showcase Africa — Dunbar Center, 325 W. Second St. Presenting the collections of London based multi-award winning fashion designer Kwame Koranteng from Ghana, VOGUE and ELLE featured VanElse brand by Else Hardjopawiro based in The Netherlands from Suriname, the amazing Africa Collection of Maria K Adeeko from Nigeria, garment construction by Mafi from Ethiopia, Headwrap stylist Segun Gele from Nigeria, Pela from Trinidad and Dorcas Muzumara with her Mykuwaha brand from Zambia. Plus musical guest. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 28. $39. 729-7771. diasporashowcase.com.
Little Anthony's Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. 296-0456. littleanthonysdiner.com.
Fine Wines for Felines — Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. Taste Arizona wines, hors d'oeuvres and raffle prizes. Donations of Friskies pate style food accepted. 4-6 p.m. Sept. 29. $25 includes five tastes with $10 going to the cats, 10% of wine bottle purchases will be donated to the shelter. 289-2747. facebook.com.
Presidio Museum's Fandango Fundraiser — The Coronet, 198 W. Cushing St. Dress in your Tucson finest: bolo ties, guayaberas, rebozos, and pull out that turquoise! Attendees will enjoy music, a silent auction, a raffle, and a Sonoran Desert dine-around dinner. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 29. $85. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Pit Fire Pottery Festival — Cochise College Douglas Campus, 4190 W. Hwy 80, Douglas. Music, performances, art displays, vendors, savory soup from the Cochise College Culinary students and fireworks. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 4. Free. 1-800-966-7943. cochise.edu.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Archery Days — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. A great introductory class for those that are new to archery. Learn safety and shooting skills. Compound bows and arrows are provided. Ages 9 and up. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16. $13 museum admission plus $3 per person. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.
$3 Threes — Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Admission $3 all day. The Museum requires entering adults to be accompanied by kids (under 18) and all children must be supervised by an adult. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3. $3. 792-9985. childrensmuseumtucson.org.