“Hamilton” is coming to Tucson.
OK, it’s not until the 2020-21 season, but Broadway in Tucson suggests you start thinking about how to get tickets to the Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tony-winning musical now.
Season ticket holders for the 2019-20 season will get priority for the smash musical in the next season.
Happily, there’s plenty to look forward to in the upcoming season.
On the schedule is the Tony-winning “Come From Away.” The musical is set in the week following 9/11, and tells the true story of what happens when jets were diverted to land at a Newfoundland Island town. It’s a moving story about human kindness after such an evil act rocked the world.
That ends the season with performances June 2-7.
Opening it is “Hello, Dolly!” (Oct. 22-27). The story of a lovable matchmaker won a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical in 2017.
Filling out the season are “Anastasia” (Nov. 19-24), a musical about the Russian duchess who may have escaped the execution of her family; “Jesus Christ Superstar” (Dec. 3-8), a new production on the road to celebrate the rock musical’s 50th anniversary; “The Play That Goes Wrong” (Jan. 14-19), a murder-mystery comedy that snagged awards and a long Broadway run, and “A Bronx Tale” (March 24-29), a musical about growing up in that New York borough.
In addition to the six-show season, Broadway in Tucson is bringing back a couple of popular musicals: “The Book of Mormon” (Feb. 11-16) and “Jersey Boys” (April 24-26). These are tagged “special events” and are not part of the season package.
Tickets for the full six-play season are $162-$612. You can buy smaller season ticket packages, but it’s those with the full season that will get priority for “Hamilton.”
Tickets are on sale now at broadwayintucson.com or 866-821-2929.