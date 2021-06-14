Looking for something to do in Tucson this Father's Day? We've got you covered

If you are reading this and you happen to know my dad, Gerald C. Gay ...

shhhhh.

Let’s keep this conversation to ourselves.

As far as fathers go, I think I lucked out.

Thanks to his love and support over the years — along with equal amounts of love from my mom — my sister and I have done all right in this world.

So, it’s only natural that I want to give him the best Father’s Day possible, which, in the grand scheme of things, will never be nearly enough.

Every dad is different. Below are the blueprints to what I hope will be a successful Father’s Day weekend with mine, with a mix of ideas that you can use for yours in the process.

Giving my dad plenty of space

Some dads enjoy cars. If that sounds like the patriarch in your family, consider the free fourth annual Father’s Day car show, running from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. this Sunday at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Road.

My dad is more of a space shuttle type of guy.