Bisbee's Copper Queen Hotel serves as setting for new opera

In 1910, Julia Lowell uses the room to satisfy the men of Bisbee, which is not by her choice. She is being held in the room and forced to service the men in town. In 2010, Addison Moore, seeking to heal from the recent passing of her grandmother, checks into Room 315 and is haunted by Julia’s ghost, which roams the room and recounts her brutal existence at the hotel and her violent death.

The story, which has some disturbing scenes of violence — although they are tame by today’s Hollywood standards — and some sexual innuendo, is one of redemption, connection and friendship. All of the action takes place in Room 315, which Piñeiro created in the 5,500-square-foot Black Box theater. The goal, she said, was to maintain the dramatic and theatrical feel in the film version.

“We never wanted to lose sight that we were taking a theatrical approach to the film,” said the Puerto Rico-based Manich, a veteran opera stage director who has dabbled in film shorts but had never made a feature film before “The Copper Queen.” “In the film we actually ended up using some theatrical devices that we would have done on stage.”

“The Copper Queen” is not the first opera to be made into a movie. That credit goes to Italian-American opera composer Gian Carlo Menotti, whose 1951 film “The Medium” was the first known feature-length movie based on an opera.