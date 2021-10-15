 Skip to main content
Bisbee's Copper Queen Hotel serves as setting for new opera
COVID-19 threw a wrench in Arizona Opera‘s plans to premiere its latest commissioned opera last season.

So the company pivoted.

Instead of mounting “The Copper Queen” on a virtual stage as part of its reimagined 2020-21 season, Joseph Specter and his all-female production team made it into a feature film.

Next week, Arizona Opera will premiere “The Copper Queen” in a Tucson movie theater instead of Tucson Music Hall.

“There has been an explosion of creativity in opera during the pandemic. Arizona Opera is not alone in that regard, but I do think we’ve done something very special with ‘The Copper Queen,’” said Specter, the company’s general director. “The things we are able to accomplish with film relative to the stage — with the camera, you are really able to be there in the middle of this intense action. It couldn’t have worked out better.”

“The Copper Queen” will have two showtimes daily — at 2 and 7 p.m. — Oct. 29 through Nov. 4 at Tucson’s two Harkins Theatres — the Spectrum on the south side and Arizona Pavilions in Marana — before the company posts the movie on its website for on-demand viewing.

Arizona Opera teamed up with Phoenix-based Manley Films to turn “The Copper Queen,” the company’s second commissioned opera after its 2017 world premiere of “Riders of the Purple Sage,” into a movie. After a few pandemic-prompted delays — they had hoped to film in fall 2020 but put it off because of rising coronavirus infection rates — Arizona Opera spent fives days in May filming from its Roma and Raymond Wittcoff Black Box theater in Phoenix.

Arizona Opera recorded the soundtrack with a full orchestra at Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The orchestra was conducted by Daniela Candillari.

It is the first movie for the company, which also scored another first with “The Copper Queen.” It was the first time it has had an all-female creative team: conductor Daniela Candillari, director Crystal Manich, assistant director Haley Stamats, set designer Liliana Duque Piñeiro and costume designer Alice Fredrickson.

Working on an all-woman team was “like having a good conversation with old friends,” Piñeiro said. “I think the female point of view was specific for the subject matter, as well.”

“The Copper Queen,” which Arizona Opera commissioned in 2015 from composer Clint Borzoni and librettist John de los Santos, is a story told in two centuries through two women’s experiences in Room 315 of Bisbee’s The Copper Queen Hotel.

In 1910, Julia Lowell uses the room to satisfy the men of Bisbee, which is not by her choice. She is being held in the room and forced to service the men in town. In 2010, Addison Moore, seeking to heal from the recent passing of her grandmother, checks into Room 315 and is haunted by Julia’s ghost, which roams the room and recounts her brutal existence at the hotel and her violent death.

A cameraman captures a pivotal scene in Arizona Opera's film "The Copper Queen." The opera had hoped to premiere with work, which it commissioned, to open its 2020-21 season. it is now opening its 50th anniversary season with a week-long run in Tucson's two Harkins Theatres.

The story, which has some disturbing scenes of violence — although they are tame by today’s Hollywood standards — and some sexual innuendo, is one of redemption, connection and friendship. All of the action takes place in Room 315, which Piñeiro created in the 5,500-square-foot Black Box theater. The goal, she said, was to maintain the dramatic and theatrical feel in the film version.

“We never wanted to lose sight that we were taking a theatrical approach to the film,” said the Puerto Rico-based Manich, a veteran opera stage director who has dabbled in film shorts but had never made a feature film before “The Copper Queen.” “In the film we actually ended up using some theatrical devices that we would have done on stage.”

“The Copper Queen” is not the first opera to be made into a movie. That credit goes to Italian-American opera composer Gian Carlo Menotti, whose 1951 film “The Medium” was the first known feature-length movie based on an opera.

“But maybe this opera is unique in that it was never intended to be a film,” Manich said. “It was intended to be on stage, but now it’s debuting as a film. And I’m hoping that this film will really inspire people who want to create opera strictly for the film medium.”

Manich also hopes that new audiences will discover opera from the experience of seeing it in a movie theater.

“I want them to be moved. I want them to feel,” she said. “The impact of the story and the music will resonate. I’m really excited for people to get invested into the story.”

“I think this film will be able to get audiences excited. I think it’s a good introduction” to opera, added Piñeiro. “It’s not musical theater. We have seen so many musicals that have become films. I think this is a good moment for opera to do this version. It is not a recording of a live performance; it is a movie.”

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

If you go

What: World premiere of "The Copper Queen" movie

Created by: Arizona Opera

When: 2 and 7 p.m. daily Oct. 29 through Nov. 3

Where: Harkins Theatres Arizona Pavilion, 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive, Marana; Harkins Theatres Tucson Spectrum, 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

Cost: $15 per person through harkins.com

On demand streaming: Available after Nov. 4 for $30 at Arizona Opera OnDemand (ondemand.azopera.org), which includes unlimited viewing through Jan. 4

50th season

• Javier Martinez's mariachi opera "El Milagro del Recuerdo" (The Miracle of Remembering), Dec. 11 and 12 at Temple of Music & Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

• Bizet's classic "Carmen," Feb. 5 and 6, Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

• Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music," March 12 and 13, Tucson Music Hall

• Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte," April 16 and 17, Tucson Music Hall 

For tickets: Visit azopera.org

