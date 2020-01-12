Composer celebrates 40th anniversary with Tucson commission

Hanson, the song festival's coordinator, wanted to commission Danielpour for the inaugural Wesley Green Composer Project. And Hanson wanted a work that was not set in English.

"That was one really interesting thing," the composer said.

The Tucson connection

Hanson and Danielpour have worked together before. When he was the Tucson Symphony Orchestra music director in 2012, Hanson conducted the orchestra in Danielpour's "Romeo and Juliet"-esque "Toward the Splendid City."

Danielpour also has been a guest of the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music. But arguably his strongest Tucson tie is his mentorship of Tucson native Anthony Constantino, who has been a student of Danielpour's first in New York and now at UCLA, where Constantino is a doctoral composing student.

Outside of the classroom, Constantino works as a copyist for the composer including on "Songs of Love With Loss" and he sometimes travels with him. Last summer, Constantino tagged along to the Edinburg Festival in Scotland and this month he comes home for the world premier at the song festival.

Danielpour said Constantino is one of the best composers in the UCLA graduate program, where Danielpour teaches.