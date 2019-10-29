Money spread over next five years will allow group to commission and record new works.

Bringing together area's classical music universe had led to a festival unlike any in the country.

True Concord releases Christmas CD

True Concord Voices & Orchestra is releasing "Christmas with True Concord: Carols in the American Voice" on Friday, Nov. 1, on Amazon, Apple Music and True Concord's website, trueconcord.org

See them live: The professional choir's annual "Lessons & Carols by Candlelight: Songs of the Magi" featuring the choir and organist Guy Whatley will be Dec. 12-15. The concert, which the choir will perform five times over four days, will focus on music inspired by the Three Wise Men and their gifts. Details and tickets: trueconcord.org