Tucson Symphony Orchestra's digital presence a game-changer beyond COVID-19

The season opens Friday with the debut of “TSO Dialogues,” a series of interviews with musicians and musical figures conducted by Gomez, who said he hopes to return to Tucson once COVID-19 travel restrictions are eased. The inaugural event features renowned Israeli-American cellist and conductor Amit Peled, who has guested several times with the orchestra including a 2015 performance on famed Spanish cellist Pablo Casals’ cello.

Haines said the orchestra also has begun construction of a mobile stage for its “TSO On the Go” series that will feature small ensemble concerts before limited outdoor audiences. The mobile stage will allow the orchestra an in-person connection with the community.

Still to come: plans to take the TSO’s vast educational outreach programs to the digital realm, from its popular Just for Kids concert series and groundbreaking Young Composers Project to its Music in the Schools efforts that reach more than 100 schools in 16 local districts, Haines said.

“Right now we want to get everything up and running and test the technology and make sure everything is working. We want to start … thoughtfully and methodically because clearly health is our top priority,” Haines said.