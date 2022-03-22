Taste of Tucson: Simple shrimp enchiladas are an easy dinner fix

But I was in the mood to try something different last week, and these shrimp enchiladas were an easy solution. I had everything I needed except the big flour tortillas. With a big leafy salad, two enchiladas were plenty for me for supper. Leftovers were terrific for lunch the next day (pro tip: if you’re microwaving to reheat them, use 50% power for twice as long so the shrimp don’t get rubbery).

The ginger in these enchiladas is kind of a wild card. I learned long ago when I competed in chili competitions that ginger’s heat hits your palate differently from other heat sources, such as chiles or hot sauce. It provides an unidentifiable bump of heat that nothing else can contribute.

If you’re worried about the food safety aspect of marinating at room temperature, I can reassure you. The standard window for food safety is two hours at room temperature. If you opt to put the shrimp into the marinade while they’re still frozen, you can add an additional 30 minutes to the marinating time — by the time the shrimp have thawed, you’re still within the safety of the two-hour window.

I didn’t bother to add salt or pepper to the filling because I didn’t see the need for either. However, you do you — feel free to add one or both if that’s your preference.