Cyclovia Tucson’s 2023 sprawling spring celebration of bike enthusiasm, local commerce and niche Tucson neighborhoods will take place Sunday, April 16.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., community members will have the chance to experience streets along a designated route in a car-free, carefree way, organizers with Living Streets Alliance say.

The event is bike-themed but open to any mode of self-powered transportation including walking, scooters, skating and more.

“Cyclovia is part of a world-wide movement called the open street movement,” said lead project manager at Living Streets Alliance, Patricia Schwartz. “The through line, and the basic idea of the event, is to reclaim the streets from cars for the day and fill them with people and to collectively envision what street life could be like if it was for people instead of just cars.”

This year will be Schwartz’s third time helping organize Cyclovia Tucson and this spring’s event will feature an updated route, nearly 100 nonprofit and local business partners and four local neighborhood activity hubs.

The four hubs are the Lost Barrio Hub, located around Park Avenue and 14th Street; Miles Hub, in the area of Highland Avenue and Broadway; Rincon Heights Neighborhood Hub, around Ninth Street and Warren Avenue; and the Himmel Park Hub at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

At the hubs, you’ll find live performances, DJs, food trucks, activities, games and free bike repair from local bike shops, including BICAS, Roadrunner Bicycles and Campfire Cycling.

Each of the four hubs will also feature a family-oriented component, with rock painting in the Lost Barrio Hub, El Rio Health’s chalk obstacle courses in the Rincon Heights Hub and giant lawn games from Ready, Set, Rec! at the Himmel Park Hub.

“There’s a lot of businesses and other things on the route itself and so they usually stay open or if they’re not usually open on Sundays, they’ll open up and do specials. That’s a good way for them to engage the public,” said Schwartz.

Some participating businesses that will remain open during the event are La Casa Mexicana Interiors, Rustíca, The Little Little Shop, Gather Vintage Market, Southwest Furniture and Kitchen Design.

Food and drink will be provided by vendors like Dragoon Brewing Company and Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, along with numerous other local food trucks and restaurants.

“It’s a day when families can come out and enjoy the day for pretty much no cost,” said Shwartz. “I think it’s an incredible way to connect with the community and get to know Tucson a little bit better.”

This year’s route runs along Park Avenue between 12th and 14th streets, Highland Avenue from Ninth to 14th streets, Ninth Street from Highland to Wilson avenues, Wilson Avenue between Third and Ninth streets, and Third Street between Wilson and Treat avenues.