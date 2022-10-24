 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson terror: Hotel Congress rules Halloween this year

Hotel Congress has a lot in store, including its annual Halloween bash on Friday, Oct. 28.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Hotel Congress has Halloween on lockdown this year, with a full weekend of activities, starting with Nightmare on Congress Street, this Friday, Oct. 28.

The event serves as one of the biggest Halloween-themed parties downtown, with two costume contests and live music both inside of Club Congress and out on the Plaza stage.

Artists and DJs performing this year, include King Quice, The Surfbroads, Early Black, DJ HumpHouse and Bex & Halsero.

Nightmare on Congress Street will also have vendors, and food and drink specials. The fun starts at 7 p.m. Admission to the 21-and-older event is $17.51 through hotelcongress.com.

In the Century Room, on the same night, jazz singer Susan Artemis will perform "Jazz From the Dark Side of the Lounge," a selection of spooky songs to get you in the Halloween spirit. Artemis has 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sets and tickets are $15-$20 through the Congress website.

Need something a little scarier? Come back to Congress on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30, for the Hotel Congress Seance Experience, a recreation of a Victorian-area seance held in the only third-floor room to survive the 1934 fire.

Seance times are at 6:30, 7:45 and 9 p.m. on both days. Tickets are $14.94 if you want to be a witness and $28.33 if you want a seat at the table.

