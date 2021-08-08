Tucson's comedy stages are coming back to life

Open mics and six-pack dares

• Of course we'd be remiss not to start with Laffs Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway, which has been hosting open mic nights forever. For the time being, though, they are only having them every other Thursday — the next one is Aug. 12 and Aug. 26 after that — although the club, which has been around since 1988, plans to return to weekly open mics soon. You have to be 21 in older to get into the showroom and get there at 7 p.m. to sign up if you want to go on stage. The show starts at 8 and admission is free.