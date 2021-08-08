Tucson's comedy stages are coming back to life

We don't need to tell you that laughter is the best medicine.
A better medicine: Seeing live comedy and laughing with others.
And with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions easing somewhat, there seems to be a lot of comedy shows heading our way in the coming weeks, from open mic nights and local showcases to big-name comedians.
We also have a show featuring some of Tucson's top comedy talent roasting one of their own for a good cause.
Dave Membrila, Nancy Stanley, Bobby Rich, Elena Sanchez, Marty Bishop, Wolf Brown and a handful of local celebrities, including former Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will focus their tall tales and comic wit on comedian/Arizona Daily Star editorial cartoonist David Fitzsimmons in "Fitz On A Spitz."
The show, at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 is presented by and benefits the Dr. V. Project, a three-year campaign started by Membrila and some mariachi moms in 2018 to raise money to erect a statue honoring legendary Tucson mariachi teacher Alfred "Dr. V" Valenzuela.
The event, which also will include live mariachi, will be held at the historic El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St., and tickets are $12 in advance at freshtix.com/events/fitz-on-a-spit or $15 at the door. It's also being streamed on Zoom for $25.
Here are some other comedy events heading our way in the coming weeks and opportunities to laugh out loud.
Big names and headliners
• Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., is hosting one of the first big-name comedy shows in Tucson since the pandemic, but you should be forewarned: Andrew Schulz's Aug. 18 show is billed for all-ages, but a cruise through his YouTube clips shows that he can get pretty profane. Don't go to the show expecting wholesome family comedy. He likes to sprinkle in some sexual content delivered in some pretty racy language. Schulz was initially supposed to play the Rialto in 2020, but we all know how that turned sideways. Tickets are $38.-$45 through rialtotheatre.com
• The streaming comedy show Dry Bar Comedy, born out of the pandemic, is taking its virtual format to the live show, including a stop at the Rialto on Aug. 26. The show, which bills itself as clean comedy for all, will feature some of the fan favorites from the series. $24-$30 through rialtotheatre.com
• George Lopez returns to the AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, on Oct. 2. Tickets are $30 for the lawn and $45-$65 for reserved seats through casinodelsolcom
• Ventriloquist superstar Jeff Dunham brings "Seriously!" to Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave., on Oct. 3. Tickets are $49.50 to $219 through ticketmaster.com
• Brit comic and Monty Python co-founder John Cleese brings his "Why There is No Hope" show to Tucson Music Hall Oct. 16. He had been set to do the show here last November but had to bow out due to the pandemic. $67-$124 through ticketmaster.com
• Paula Poundstone makes good on her 2020 Fox Tucson Theatre show that was postponed because of the pandemic. She's back on the Fox stage, 17 W. Congress St., on Oct. 28; $24.50-$45.50 through foxtucson.com.
• Randy Rainbow brings his "The Pink Glasses Tour" to the Fox on Nov. 11; $54.50-$164.50 through foxtucson.com.
• The popular sketch comedy crew from "Whose Live Anyway" pull into Tucson Nov. 20 for a Fox show; $25.50-$75.50 through foxtucson.com
Open mics and six-pack dares
• Of course we'd be remiss not to start with Laffs Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway, which has been hosting open mic nights forever. For the time being, though, they are only having them every other Thursday — the next one is Aug. 12 and Aug. 26 after that — although the club, which has been around since 1988, plans to return to weekly open mics soon. You have to be 21 in older to get into the showroom and get there at 7 p.m. to sign up if you want to go on stage. The show starts at 8 and admission is free.
• Tucson comedians Matt Ziemak and Rory Monserat host a weekly Brew Ha-Ha Comedy Showcase and open mic at Borderlands Brewing Co., 119 E. Toole Ave., on Wednesdays. Fun gets started at 7:30; get there by 7 to sign up if you want to go on stage. No cover.
• House of Bards at 4915 E. Speedway combines its Taco Tuesday with open mic night. It's 7 to 10 p.m. and the folks at the Bard dare you to give standup a shot. No cover.
• The Screening Room at 127 E. Congress St. hosts open mic night at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; sign up at 6:30. The downtown venue also turns its stage over to local comedians every other Saturday for its Late Night Standup Comedy showcase that begins at 11 p.m.; the next one is Aug. 14. Details at screeningroomdowntown.com
• If you don't mind the drive, Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road in Catalina, hosts open mic nights every Sunday at 6 p.m. This Sunday, Aug. 15, they are hosting a comedy showcase with EJ Nonstop, Sephanie Lyonga-Farrington, Andre Ferrell and "Shy" Dick Johnson. There's limited reserved seats for $15 through eventbrite.com. Details: catalinacraftpizza.com
