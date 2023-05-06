"Janay Young is an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of Arizona College of Nursing for the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner specialty. In addition, she also works in a group practice in Tucson, AZ providing ketamine assisted psychotherapy. She began her nursing career in 2004 as a registered nurse and has over 18 years of experience in nursing and health care. She completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice at the University of Arizona and obtained certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner in 2017. She completed the Integrative Medicine Fellowship at the U of A Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine in 2019, has certification in auricular acupuncture, and has completed advanced training from the Center for Mind-Body Medicine.

Her philosophy of care and approach to working with individuals is rooted in the belief that one’s biological, social, psychological, and spiritual aspects are all interconnected, and that healing is possible, even if a cure is not. Healing and wellbeing are achieved by supporting balance in all these aspects with the use of all appropriate therapies. Her style is rooted in feminism and social justice, and she views her role as a means to help identify the roots of imbalance or illness which often include systemic oppression, violence, or trauma. Her clinical work in Tucson has predominantly been in communities in which trauma and mental illness rates are considerably higher than the national average, where she provides integrative and holistic modalities in combination with conventional treatment to underserved individuals and populations through her work training future nurse practitioner, in community mental health centers, and as a volunteer to asylum seekers and in rural communities in Mexico. Her areas of clinic focus include integrative psychiatry, health disparities, trauma informed care, auricular acupuncture, and the use of non-ordinary states of consciousness to promote healing."