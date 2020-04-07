Help us help you: Tucson groups are offering free food, services to those in need

If you know someone who needs help or you need help yourself, here are places where you might find it.

Veggies, eggs for families

On Saturday, I wrote that Cathy Lolwing of Felicia’s Farm has vegetables and eggs to share and that the farm is happy to widen its recipient list, especially to include hungry children.

Cathy says she received calls from two family counselors in the Tucson Unified School District asking that she deliver eggs and veggies to about a dozen families from their schools. Those families are now on her distribution list. You can be, too.

Felicia’s Farm

3761 E. River Road

Contact Cathy Lolwing, 520-396-0015

feliciasfarm.org

Monetary donations, as always, are welcome.

Basis students will deliver groceries, tutor kids, sew masks

Kyra Singh emailed:

“I am a junior at Basis Tucson North High School. A couple of my friends — Alex Caulin-Cardó, Makenna Ley, Sophia Lopez and Emily Rumph — and I have started STITCHES, which stands for Serving The Impacted Tucson Communities with Help, Encouragement and Support (a bit of a mouthful, I know).

“We are making masks for health-care workers, offering free grocery delivery services and tutoring kids throughout the city.

“I know that especially elderly citizens are in need of help during this time, and we want to make sure they are being given the support they need.

“Also, a lot of kids have had their school schedules disrupted and are finding it hard to maintain fixed schedules and would probably benefit from extra support at times that suit them.