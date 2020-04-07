You are the owner of this article.
Help us help you: Tucson groups are offering free food, services to those in need
Help us help you: Tucson groups are offering free food, services to those in need

If you know someone who needs help or you need help yourself, here are places where you might find it.

Veggies, eggs for families

On Saturday, I wrote that Cathy Lolwing of Felicia’s Farm has vegetables and eggs to share and that the farm is happy to widen its recipient list, especially to include hungry children.

Cathy says she received calls from two family counselors in the Tucson Unified School District asking that she deliver eggs and veggies to about a dozen families from their schools. Those families are now on her distribution list. You can be, too.

Felicia’s Farm

3761 E. River Road

Contact Cathy Lolwing, 520-396-0015

feliciasfarm.org

Monetary donations, as always, are welcome.

Basis students will deliver groceries, tutor kids, sew masks

Kyra Singh emailed:

“I am a junior at Basis Tucson North High School. A couple of my friends — Alex Caulin-Cardó, Makenna Ley, Sophia Lopez and Emily Rumph — and I have started STITCHES, which stands for Serving The Impacted Tucson Communities with Help, Encouragement and Support (a bit of a mouthful, I know).

“We are making masks for health-care workers, offering free grocery delivery services and tutoring kids throughout the city.

“I know that especially elderly citizens are in need of help during this time, and we want to make sure they are being given the support they need.

“Also, a lot of kids have had their school schedules disrupted and are finding it hard to maintain fixed schedules and would probably benefit from extra support at times that suit them.

“We want to help everyone out as much as we can, and we want to spread the word so people can take advantage of our services, and it would be great if you guys could help us with that.”

Contact STITCHES at stitchestucson@gmail.com or its website stitchestucson.weebly.com or on Facebook or Instagram @stitchestucson

Spoons, cups, salt, pepper needed

I thinned my pantry and dropped off dry goods at Casa Maria over the weekend. Casa Maria Soup Kitchen is a nonprofit Catholic workers’ community dedicated to helping the poor.

Brian Flagg, who has lived and worked at Casa Maria for more than 35 years, says the group’s greatest needs right now are styrofoam cups — 12- and 8-ounce sizes — plastic spoons, salt, pepper, garlic power and soup meat, including weenies. A particular treat would be cookies.

And if you have time, he could use volunteers form 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or donations of dozens and dozens of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. I threw in a bag of oranges, too.

Casa Maria serves bag lunches and soup every morning from 8:30 to 11:30 to the homeless and those in need in its South Tucson neighborhood. More are coming to eat each day, Flagg said. He wants everyone to know that at the soup kitchen they are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Casa Maria Soup Kitchen

401 E. 26th St., Tucson AZ 85713

520-624-0312

casamariatucson.org

Box of veggies for $8; free pantry

In front of the Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry, 5707 E. 22nd St., you can get a huge box of veggies for an $8 donation each Saturday starting at 8 a.m. and until all boxes are sold or by noon, whichever comes first.

Last Saturday, I got there at 9:30 a.m. and the boxes included eggplant, zucchini, spaghetti squash, cucumbers, tomatoes and red, yellow and green bell peppers. The previous Saturday the boxes included honeydew and poblano and ghost peppers as well.

Value Veggies is a volunteer-operated ministry of God’s Vast Resources and is an annual fundraiser, open six months out of the year.

Proceeds stock the Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry, which distributes free produce and other food on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m. You do not need an appointment and there is no means test to use the pantry.

For more information call, 520-777-9629.

Looking for DVD players, yarn

On Saturday, Luz E. Gallego, service coordinator for B’nai B’rith Strauss Manor, 370 N. Pantano Road, asked readers to donate DVDs.

“We’ve been getting a good number of calls from people bringing in DVDs, CDs, art books, color pencils, et cetera,” she said. “If anyone has an extra DVD player around they don’t use and would like to donate, it would be nice. I didn’t realize that most of my low-income seniors don’t own a DVD player. Also we can use yarn. Our seniors like to knit and crochet.”

Contact Gallego at 520-722-9963 or straussmanorsc@qwestoffice.net

Tucson-area charities: Let the Star know what you need

Debbie Kornmiller

 ARIZONA DAILY STAR

Charities, tell us what you need

We’re asking nonprofit charities for their three greatest needs and we’re asking readers and organizations that have more than they need and are willing to share to let us know so we can help them connect and do the most good.

Here’s the information we need from Tucson-area charities: Charity name; address; phone number; website; a sentence about the charity's mission; a contact person and phone number (for Star use only); and a list of the charity's top three needs.

I am the point person on this project. You can contact me at: Debbie Kornmiller, 520-573-4127, dkornmiller@tucson.com

And remember, we’re all in this together.

Donate now for future tax credits

The deadline for donations to organizations that qualify for the 2019 Arizona tax credit is April 15.

I know it's early to think about 2020 taxes, but there is great need now for monetary donations. Consider donating now instead of in December to do immediate good.

Readers Bill and Lois Coan did just that and more. Bill allowed me to use their names instead of an anonymous plea. He emailed:

"Even though my wife, Lois, and I donated $800 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in early January, we have just now donated another $800.

"We thought about it this way: The $800 donation from early January can be deducted from our Arizona income taxes for 2020. Today’s additional $800 donation can be carried over and deducted from our Arizona income taxes for 2021.

"We could have waited until 2021 to donate the additional $800, but people are hungry now, so we donated now.

"Will we donate even more money in 2021, regardless of our tax situation? Almost certainly, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. In the meantime, we have the satisfaction of knowing that, no matter what happens going forward, we’re already qualified for a deduction from our 2021 Arizona taxes. And people who are hungry now won’t have to wait until 2021 to benefit from the additional donation we’ve made today.

"We hope you’ll consider urging those readers who can afford to follow our example to do what, thanks to your prompting, we have just done."

