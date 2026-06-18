The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the woman's name, though it gave it as Maria Guzman with no middle name. It said she was found by a group that locates missing persons, though it would not verify the names of the two groups. The department, in a previous news release, said the body was found by “hikers.”

Peterson, who has volunteered with No More Deaths since 2022, said border deaths have become routine, with little outcry for individual cases.

“It seems like people have gotten really jaded about these sorts of things,” he said.

No More Deaths has traditionally left water in the desert in blue barrels, as well as worked to find migrants who have fallen along the trail.

Peterson said he had been in touch with Guzman’s family in Mexico. The family did not return a request through him for an interview.

Peterson said he did not wish to reveal why the woman was crossing the desert. But he said, despite reports from federal authorities of traffic along the border plummeting under the second term of President Donald Trump, people persist in crossing.

Peterson said he can tell the flows by the level of water in the barrels left in the desert. “People are drinking the water,” he said.

The 26-year-old woman called her family on June 10, reporting that she was not feeling well and she thought the group she was walking with would leave her behind, the sheriff’s office said.

Peterson, who spoke with the family, provided more detail.