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Rep. Andy Biggs says his latest effort to keep Democrats from adding new justices and packing the U.S. Supreme Court isn't the same as a decade ago when Republicans expanded Arizona's Supreme Court — with his help.

Biggs this year introduced a resolution in Congress calling for a constitutional amendment to cap the number of justices on the nation's highest court at nine.

"This is not a hidden secret in Congress," Biggs said in an interview. "I mean, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle say, 'We don't want these MAGA judges on the U.S. Supreme Court. We need to pack the Supreme Court for philosophical and ideological reasons.'"

But in 2016, he supported then-Gov. Doug Ducey's controversial plan to grow the Arizona Supreme Court from five to its current seven justices. The plan was fiercely opposed by Arizona Democrats, who dismissed it as Ducey's attempt to build a conservative bench. Notably, the state's chief justice at the time also opposed expansion, saying there was no need for more justices and the state's resources would be better dedicated to other parts of the court system.

One difference between then and now is which political party would add more jurists to the bench if there were additional seats. Some Democrats have spoken about expanding the nation's top court, while Republicans drove the effort in Arizona a decade ago.

Biggs argued the real difference was the motivation behind expansion.