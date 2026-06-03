An airline's ability to connect the world depends on how much they must pay to do it.
Jet fuel prices remain higher than usual because of the war in Iran, forcing airlines to take measures like raising airfares and checked bag fees to catch up to the rising costs.
American Airlines, which operates most of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's flights, is now trying another way to do so: temporarily suspending some of its routes.
American Airlines confirmed it would pause several routes for two months, mostly flights between Southern California and Midwest or East Coast cities.
At first, it appeared no routes out of Sky Harbor were affected. But American said two routes from Phoenix were adjusted: one was paused for two months, while a seasonal route introduced this year would end weeks earlier than planned.
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Here's a look at what routes will be paused.
What American Airlines routes were suspended?
American Airlines suspended seven routes from its airports nationwide:
- Phoenix to Jacksonville, Fla.
- Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio
- Los Angeles to Columbus, Ohio
- Los Angeles to Pittsburgh
- Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., via Dulles International Airport
- Charlotte to Ontario, California
- Charlotte to Sacramento, California
An eighth route was adjusted, American's summer-only service between Phoenix and Anchorage, Alaska. The route began flying on May 21 and will now end on Aug. 15, a little less than one month earlier than first planned.
The route cuts are not permanent, only lasting two months. They'll pause on Aug. 5 and resume on Oct. 5.
Why is American suspending routes?
In a statement to The Arizona Republic, American Airlines said it "seasonally adjusted" some of its routes for August and September flights. It comes as airlines are refining their route networks and flight capacity in a time of high jet fuel costs because of the Iran war.
"American is not suspending any routes indefinitely as part of this adjustment and will continue to proudly offer an industry-leading network with more flights than any other U.S. airline," the statement read. "Travelers on impacted routes will be offered alternate travel arrangements or a refund in line with American’s customer-friendly schedule change policy."
High jet fuel costs impact Phoenix flyers
American's two route adjustments out of Phoenix are among several ways passengers at Sky Harbor are feeling the impact of increased fuel costs on airlines.
It will be more expensive for Arizonans to fly as the higher jet fuel prices raise airfares. Hopper, the travel website that tracks airfares, found the current average round-trip fare from Phoenix is $368, up 25% from early June 2025.
Checking a bag will also be more expensive. American raised fees to $50 for the first checked bag and $60 for the second checked bag. It will cost more than that for Basic Economy flyers.