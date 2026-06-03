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An airline's ability to connect the world depends on how much they must pay to do it.

Jet fuel prices remain higher than usual because of the war in Iran, forcing airlines to take measures like raising airfares and checked bag fees to catch up to the rising costs.

American Airlines, which operates most of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's flights, is now trying another way to do so: temporarily suspending some of its routes.

American Airlines confirmed it would pause several routes for two months, mostly flights between Southern California and Midwest or East Coast cities.

At first, it appeared no routes out of Sky Harbor were affected. But American said two routes from Phoenix were adjusted: one was paused for two months, while a seasonal route introduced this year would end weeks earlier than planned.

Here's a look at what routes will be paused.

What American Airlines routes were suspended?

American Airlines suspended seven routes from its airports nationwide:

Phoenix to Jacksonville, Fla.

Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio

Los Angeles to Columbus, Ohio

Los Angeles to Pittsburgh

Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., via Dulles International Airport

Charlotte to Ontario, California

Charlotte to Sacramento, California

An eighth route was adjusted, American's summer-only service between Phoenix and Anchorage, Alaska. The route began flying on May 21 and will now end on Aug. 15, a little less than one month earlier than first planned.