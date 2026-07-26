Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in movies anymore.
Ever since the dawn of silent films, animal actors have been a big- and small-screen staple, whether it's Rin Tin Tin, Mister Ed or Flipper.
But recently, a new breed of star has taken over Tinseltown, with more big-budget productions turning to computer-generated critters. This year alone, major releases including "Moana" and "Michael" have employed visual effects to create feathered and four-legged sidekicks. Krypto, the spunky canine companion in "Supergirl," was all CGI, as were the barnyard sleuths ("The Sheep Detectives") and woodland creatures ("Disclosure Day") in other high-profile movies.
"It's a very exciting time," says Lauren Thomasson, director of animals in film and television for animal rights organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). "Hollywood is embracing the humane technology to tell stories about animals without actually using them."
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But it’s also taken a toll on industry veterans such as Steve Berens, a showbiz animal trainer of four decades whose credits include "The Mask," "I Am Legend" and "Stranger Things."
"As AI has come along, it's taken CGI and made it much better and less expensive," Berens says. "It's a shame, because it's a beautiful art for people who really understand how to train animals and do it the right way. I still work, but things are slowing down — I don’t think there's too much of a future left."
Why Hollywood reached a 'big turning point'
CGI animals have appeared on screen for the last 40 years, dating back to the digital owl that flies in the opening credits of 1986 fantasy film "Labyrinth." But they have become increasingly commonplace over the last decade in particular: For scenes involving wildlife or intense stunts, it is often cheaper to use computer-generated creatures, which don’t require the insurance, permits, handlers or living accommodations that real animals do.
It’s also a matter of ethics. There was a sea change starting in the early 2010s, after TV shows including "Luck," "The Gilded Age" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" all came under fire for horses dying during filming. Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street" was also hit with backlash for using a real great ape on rollerblades during a raucous party scene.
The latter was "a big turning point for the public, like, 'This isn't right,'" Thomasson says. "We know so much today about the abysmal conditions animals endure at training compounds before they ever get to a film or TV set," ranging from dirty cages to food deprivation to inadequate veterinary care.
"We know that wild animals such as monkeys, bears and wolves only perform under the threat of violence, and there's cruelty inherent in how they're forcibly taken from their moms as babies," Thomasson adds. "Because most filmmakers don't want to actually cause harm or suffering, they're rightfully turning to this tech."
'Animals don't care how real it does or doesn't look'
Disney's "Moana," a live-action remake of the 2016 animated movie, relies heavily on visual effects to create Moana’s loyal pig Pua and daffy rooster Heihei. Although young actress Catherine Laga'aia fully expected to be acting alongside a tennis ball, most of the time, she'd be interacting with thin air.
At the start of each scene, the crew would have "this cardboard cutout of Heihei and they'd be like, 'He's going to be here, and he's just going to run around this space,' " Laga'aia recalls. "As soon as we start rolling, the cutout would come out, and then I'm just kind of running around with nothing."
Films such as "Supergirl" and "Michael" have been docked by critics for their shoddy special effects, with reviews taking aim at the latter’s distracting digital rendering of Bubbles, Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee.
Nonetheless, "it's a small price to pay," Thomasson says. "And to be honest, the animals don't care how real it does or doesn't look. They care that their lives aren't being exploited and that they’re not being abused."
In an ideal world, PETA would like "all animals out" of Hollywood, she says. But the organization continues to work alongside productions: PETA has a whistleblower hotline for cast and crew members to report any abuse that they might see on sets. She also commends "Legally Blonde" prequel series "Elle" for promoting rescue pets and animal-free fabrics within its storylines.
This summer's movies "The Odyssey" and "The Dog Stars" both use canine actors, and live animals are unlikely to ever go away entirely: "There are always going to be individuals who want the real thing," Berens says.
He notes that most professional animal trainers have shifted away from negative reinforcement techniques. Instead of tightening a leash or pushing on a dog’s back to force them to do a trick, pooches are commonly rewarded with treats, toys or positive affirmations.
"There's a bad apple here or there, but generally, all the trainers I know are in it because they love animals," Berens says. "(Animals) truly are actors. The praise that they get after they've done something – I mean, they get a rush out of it. I had a bulldog when I was working on 'Stargirl.' We’d get out of the car, and he’d drag me to the set because he just loved all the people. If it's done correctly, they truly do enjoy it."
USA Today's Brendan Morrow contributed to this story.