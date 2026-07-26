It’s also a matter of ethics. There was a sea change starting in the early 2010s, after TV shows including "Luck," "The Gilded Age" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" all came under fire for horses dying during filming. Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street" was also hit with backlash for using a real great ape on rollerblades during a raucous party scene.

The latter was "a big turning point for the public, like, 'This isn't right,'" Thomasson says. "We know so much today about the abysmal conditions animals endure at training compounds before they ever get to a film or TV set," ranging from dirty cages to food deprivation to inadequate veterinary care.

"We know that wild animals such as monkeys, bears and wolves only perform under the threat of violence, and there's cruelty inherent in how they're forcibly taken from their moms as babies," Thomasson adds. "Because most filmmakers don't want to actually cause harm or suffering, they're rightfully turning to this tech."

'Animals don't care how real it does or doesn't look'

Disney's "Moana," a live-action remake of the 2016 animated movie, relies heavily on visual effects to create Moana’s loyal pig Pua and daffy rooster Heihei. Although young actress Catherine Laga'aia fully expected to be acting alongside a tennis ball, most of the time, she'd be interacting with thin air.

At the start of each scene, the crew would have "this cardboard cutout of Heihei and they'd be like, 'He's going to be here, and he's just going to run around this space,' " Laga'aia recalls. "As soon as we start rolling, the cutout would come out, and then I'm just kind of running around with nothing."