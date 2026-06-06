"She’s just made so much progress," Vinson said. "As soon as we found out the blind kids were transferring (out of ASDB), that’s when we had a problem."

Vinson initially considered using ESA funding to hire a private teacher but decided to enroll her daughter at the Tucson School for the Blind after learning about the new school.

"I just think it's great that everyone's coming together to give these kids the opportunity that they deserve," she said.

Another parent, Andrea Lopez, said she and her husband considered homeschooling their two children, 17 and 12, or even moving out of state rather than return them to public school.

"We've done the public school route before," Lopez said. "We've been made a lot of promises and not a whole lot of answers have been given to us, so I'm not comfortable putting my kids in that situation."

Lopez said the opening of the new school has eased many of her family’s concerns, particularly because her children have additional medical needs that can make transitions difficult.

"We think that whether it's five kids or 500 kids, there should be a school specifically for blind children," she said. "I'm really happy that a lot of that stress has been taken off of us now that they're opening up this school."

The Tucson School for the Blind currently has three teachers on staff, with plans to hire additional educators if enrollment grows. Ideally, Scally said, the student-to-teacher ratio would be between 6:1 and 8:1.