Philippe brought some genuine vulnerability to the role of Beast, fumbling around like a tongue-tied teen trying to get a date with the out-of-his-league head cheerleader.

Johnson played Belle as a fiercely independent modern-day woman content to lose herself in her books but strong enough to stand up to the Beast's bullying and shoot down the advances of the borderline narcissistic Gaston (Stephen Mark Lukas, who at times reminded us of classic Jim Carrey).

The dynamics of Beast and Belle were just part of the 21st century upgrade from the original, Tony-winning 1994 Broadway play. The stunning special effects added a cinematic dynamic to the production that made it feel like we were watching in an IMAX theater.

Some of the most impressive of those effects came in the opening scene where the narrator (a recorded voice over by the late Angela Lansbury) tells how the Enchantress (Kate Wesler), appearing as an old woman, put a spell on Beast for turning away her offer of a flower because of her looks.

Right before our eyes, the old woman transforms into a towering beauty; OK, we're fairly confident there were stilts involved, although that doesn't explain her complete transformation.

And then there's Beast, who went from a normal-looking dude to this bulked, slightly hunched over bearded monster as soon as lightening struck and the strobe lights flashed.

We didn't see any movement that resembled an instant costume change or actors switching places on stage so we're at a loss to explain that whole now-you-see-him-now-you-don't action.