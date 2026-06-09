'Beauty' meets 21st century

The show also has moved into the 21st century with its use of an LED wall to project scenery. The projections, which have been met with mixed reviews from audiences and critics since the tour launched last summer, allow the production to move more cinematically between scenes.

"On a big show like this, we go to a lot of locations. We go not only to the town and Belle's house, but a pub," West explained. "Then in the castle, we go to a dungeon and a throne room and a west wing and a library. And then we do Gaston's number outside and inside. ... It matches up to practical scenery, so the idea is to blur the eye so you can't figure out where one starts and the other begins."

Then of course there's Disney magic, like the "Chip illusion" special effects where we see just the head of Chip the teacup, son of Mrs. Potts, the housekeeper turned teapot.

"In many ways it moves cinematically now even better than the original, and I'm very proud of that," West said.

The 30th anniversary tour is the first time in 25 years that Disney has brought the show to the stage.

'Beauty' begat 'Lion King' and a whole new era for Broadway

"Beauty and the Beast," which opened on Broadway on April 18, 1994, was Disney's first live-staged musical, inspired by the animated film that was a global hit just a few years earlier.

But getting Disney to sign onto the idea of Broadway was not easy.

When West and a couple of his Disney coworkers based in New York first approached then Disney chief Michael Eisner with the idea, he said no.