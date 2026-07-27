"This season I'm in murals; it's been a 10-year season where I'm just focused on murals right now," Goodman said. "The 10 years prior to that, it was acrylic paintings, airbrush, sculpting, anything I could get my hands on."

For Goodman, it's all about perfecting the craft, no matter which medium his using, so he can better execute the vision he's trying to create.

'If something's hard, I want to learn to master it'

Goodman may be in a 10-year season in perfecting his work as a muralist, but he said he doesn't want to restrict himself to one artistic medium or specialty. In fact, for him, learning various artistic skills is "part of the adventure, the journey. If something's hard, I want to learn to master it. I want to be the best at it."

For Goodman, it's all in the name of the craft itself.

"Everyone talks about 'the craft' but no one really explains what that means to them a lot of time," Goodman lamented.

Constantly learning and pushing himself is what the craft means to Goodman, especially the learning part. Many artists will say that they were OK in school, but where they excelled is in the arts. That wasn't the case for Goodman, who not only loved learning but was rather gifted when it came to academics.

Goodman recalls getting pulled out of class when he was in elementary school to take a special test to see if he could be put into an advanced placement class.