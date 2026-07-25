“The beauty of this market is we mix it all together,” Carson said. “So the sofa could be one person's piece they brought in, that chair could be another person's, so it's mixing it all together.”

Wendy Van Valkenburg is another curator who works with Gather. Her style, she said, trends toward the ornate and eye-catching.

“I love all things gold and gilded, and mostly French and Italian influence,” she said. “I visited Italy, and I loved their lifestyle there, and everybody loves thinking about the Paris lifestyle, so I think that's influenced what I love.”

Van Valkenburg has had a longtime love for vintage, and she said she started honing her interior design skills as a military wife, helping her friends style their homes.

She now owns her own vintage business, House of Gilt, and spends part of the year in Colorado, sourcing many of her items from the Denver area.

“I have my own little haunts that are great, and I now also occasionally go to estate sales,” she said.

Despite the hours and effort it takes to source pieces, Van Valkenburg said she loves styling the merchandise every month, and turning individual vintage items into something magical.

“It's constant work, we are always on the lookout, we're always sourcing new things, we all like to keep up on what is in style,” she said. “But we're driven by loving design work, and coming up with great ideas of how to showcase new uses for old items. We love it, we love our customers, they get excited, so in turn we get excited.”

The design themes change almost monthly.