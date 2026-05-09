Love graphic novels? There are many amazing titles for children, teens and adults that combine this beloved format with impactful themes of mental health and wellness. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
- Finding the Light: A Mother’s Journey From Trauma to Healing by Marian Henley
- The Greatest Thing by Sarah Winifred Searle
- Puzzled: A Memoir of Growing Up with OCD by Pan Cooke
- Timid by Jonathan Todd
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Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online. Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.