It opens with 26-year-old Mary Ellen (“Ellie”) Smithfield despairing of the dusty mess of a Tucson hardware store she is expected to run to support herself and her new husband’s widowed aunt. It’s 1917. She, a red-haired, clever New York tenement-dwelling Irish girl, had worked her way up from laundress to haberdashery shopgirl, where she caught the eye of Edward, a worldly banker in need of a wife. Ellie, unworldly, was in need of escape from the tenements. He promised her Paris.

She got Tucson.

She also got Edward’s disdainful aunt, this derelict hardware store, and a husband only too eager to head off to war in Europe.

When Ellie protests that she knows nothing about hardware, Edward waves it off. “You know how to sell, my dear. Gloves, hardware, it can’t be that different.”

Easier said than done. And Ellie can use all the help she can get, as Edward ships off without even visiting the store.

Ellie is both flummoxed by the functions of the piles of unsorted items in the shop and stymied about how to acquire inventory. Fortunately, Anton, a neighbor’s son, unable to enlist because of childhood polio, steps in to help.

When Ellie realizes that she might be able to attract women customers to the shop by offering kitchen and gardening supplies, and when the government opens a campaign to support the war by planting “victory” gardens, eccentric Hattie Carter steps up to give gardening classes. And when Ellie discovers that Edward’s uncle died and left his wife — and thus, her — mired in debt and beset with creditors, Jiu Li, the greengrocer, gives Ellie a break.