“Ralph makes corn dogs. Yes, he does. From scratch,” says the narrator in this little allegory on American greed.

Ralph’s corn dogs are all natural. He raises the pigs; he feeds them corn from the cornfield his daughter Stella farms. He stuffs the pork from casings made from the animals’ own innards, skewers the wieners on wooden sticks, dips them in cornmeal batter, deep-fries them, and hangs them to dry while his customers line up outside his Corny Doo Doggery. Ralph is famous for his dogs.

With the help of daughter Stella — a lovely, smart twenty-something who’s not averse to work, and his wife Phyllis, who mans the cash register while she watches contestant, prize-promising TV shows, who IS (averse to work), Ralph happily runs a modest business.

Two realities set up this tale: 1) Ralph knows his corndogging so well that he can read his beloved Plato as he works, and 2) Phyllis wants more than life’s given her. Phyllis wants money. Phyllis loves money. Phyllis wants what those game show contestants get — money. Or things money buys, and Ralph seems incapable of providing it.

When the Money Master, a TV huckster dressed in stars and stripes and a coat of paper money, walks out of the television set to offer her guaranteed wealth — training at the Universitatum Dollartorium — Phyllis signs up Ralph.

The Dollartorium will change him. And not necessarily for the better.

In a folksy, small-town Kansas narrator’s voice, Tucson writer Ron Pullins pokes at our current economic, political, philosophical and cultural state.