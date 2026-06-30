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Want to experience Sabino Canyon after the sun goes down? The Sabino Canyon Crawler's Saturday night tours are returning this summer.

The tours begin Saturday, July 4, and will run every Saturday through Oct. 31. The guided, narrated shuttle tour travels 7.4 miles round trip through Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and lasts about an hour.

Along the way, riders can take in views of the Sonoran Desert and Sabino Creek while listening to an audio tour covering the canyon's ecological, geological and cultural history.

The tour also includes a five-minute stop at the top of the route, where visitors can step off and enjoy the scenery before heading back down.

Visitors hoping to catch a moonlit ride can plan around several full moons that occur near this season's tours:

Buck Moon: Wednesday, July 29

Sturgeon Moon: Friday, Aug. 28

Harvest Moon: Saturday, Sept. 26

Hunter's Moon: Sunday, Oct. 25

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 3 to 12. Children younger than 3 ride free when seated with a guardian. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Sabino Canyon Crawler website, where visitors can reserve a departure time and manage their booking.

Shuttle tickets do not include the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area entrance fee, which costs $8 for a daily vehicle pass or $10 for a weekly vehicle pass. Departure times vary throughout the season, and tours may be canceled because of inclement weather.

When: Every Saturday from July 4 through Oct. 31. Departure times vary.