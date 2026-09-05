Muscle strength and joint stability are essential in our daily lives. There are plenty of titles exploring functional strength training and mobility exercise that can help individuals age gracefully, recover from injury, and reduce body aches and pains. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
On Muscle: The Stuff That Moves Us and Why It Matters by Bonnie Tsui
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Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online.
Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.