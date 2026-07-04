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Bogs are fascinating ecosystems, quite different from the desert we live in. Wade into these books featuring bogs — you might just get sucked into one of these titles!

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

The Bog Wife by Kay Chronister

The Girl in the Bog by Keith Donohue

Land by Maggie O’Farrell

Bog Queen by Anna North

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.