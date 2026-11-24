Here's what's happening this weekend:
Open Studio
Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild gallery.
When: 9 a.m. to noon, every Friday
Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway
Cost: Donation of $5
"Snakes After Dark"
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Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails.
When: 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks and food.
Black Owned Business Festival
Blax Friday, a local organization with a directory of Black-owned businesses throughout Arizona, is hosting its Black Owned Business (BOB) Festival in November, featuring local vendors and live music.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food.
Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair
This Arts & Crafts Fair held by Tucson Parks and Recreation boasts more than 150 vendors from the Southwest typically including painters, jewelers, photographers and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28,;9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
Where: Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.
Tucson Asian Night Market
Tucson Foodie and local Asian community members are putting together Tucson’s Asian Night Market featuring food, music, art and more.
When: 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: $10; buy tickets in advance to guarantee entry
Rawr!Fest
This emo festival will include live music, art installations, flash tattoos, a MySpace profile-style photo booth, and a junk journal table.
When: 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 advance, $15 day of
Foothills Community Markets
Shop from vendors who have items such as yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.
Made in Tucson Market
The Made in Tucson Market is set to feature over 250 local artists and food trucks. Shop apparel, paper goods, cosmetics, candles, baked goods, and so much more at this celebration of Tucson creatives.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food.
Jamie Donnelly is the editor of #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com