Blax Friday, a local organization with a directory of Black-owned businesses throughout Arizona, is hosting its Black Owned Business (BOB) Festival in November, featuring local vendors and live music.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

This Arts & Crafts Fair held by Tucson Parks and Recreation boasts more than 150 vendors from the Southwest typically including painters, jewelers, photographers and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28,;9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29