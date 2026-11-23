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“You’re such a great gift giver!”

Now, that’s the best compliment someone could receive.

No one wants to be known as the person who gives the worst holiday gifts. I mean, do you want to be the one that people hope doesn’t pick their name in Secret Santa?

The good news is, you don’t have to go far when looking for a thoughtful, unique gift. Local vendors create all kinds of art, jewelry, pottery and clothing that are sure to impress any giftee.

So if you’re looking to start your holiday shopping, head to one of the markets below where you’ll find all kinds of locally made goods.

Head to Tucson Cactus and Koi where you can get a start on holiday shopping while surrounded by beautiful plants and cacti.

When: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28

Where: Tucson Cactus and Koi, 7810 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.

Black Owned Business Festival