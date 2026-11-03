If you go

What: The Tucson All Souls Procession.

When: Sunday, Nov. 8.

Where: Participants will gather at Speedway and Grande Avenue in Barrio Hollywood at 4 p.m. The procession will commence at 6 p.m. and end at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Cost: The procession and finale ceremony are free to attend.

More information: allsoulsprocession.org.