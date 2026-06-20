The walls of Speed’s Hangar Deli read like a military scrapbook. Photos, patches and memorabilia cover the Prescott deli, anchored by a custom steel P-40 Warhawk in the front window. History is the heart of the place, even as memes and smart glasses bring a new generation through the door.

When the videos started working

Kovacs said only a handful of customers came in because of the content at first. By spring, she said, visitors were traveling from around Arizona and beyond after discovering the deli through social media.

But for her, the appeal reaches beyond marketing. The videos allow Kovacs to show what she describes as a community space, where customers can go for conversation as much as food.

"No matter who you are, you know you’re safe in here," she said.

How Black Top Motors uses smart glasses to sell cars

At Black Top Motors, brightly colored flags wave above a used-car lot in the hot central Phoenix sun.

Lately, Sanchez has shifted to just selling trucks in one of metro Phoenix’s crowded auto markets. Like Kovacs, Sanchez is not trying to create polished advertising.

Since he picked up a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses a year ago, Sanchez said viewers respond to the way he talks about vehicles and discloses their flaws.

“People like to hear how I present things, how I talk about the cars, how I’m honest about the cars,” he said. “If there is a problem, how I disclose it.”