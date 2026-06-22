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A former candidate for Gilbert mayor has opened the first Arizona location of a Founding Fathers-themed ice cream shop in Chandler.

Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream is a Utah-based ice cream shop centered around the early history of the United States. Female employees scoop cones in bonnets and dresses; male employees wear tricorn hats and coats. The ice cream flavors have names like Martha Washington's Colonial Cotton Candy and Alexander Hamilton's Not Throwing Away My Scoop.

On a trip to Utah in 2019, Arizonan Shane Krauser went to a Brooker's and was blown away.

"I walked out of that, called my wife Janelle and I said, 'We will own one of these,'" Krauser said.

The couple had no previous restaurant experience, but decided to open up the chain's first location outside of Utah, choosing a storefront at 2560 W. Chandler Blvd. #3, near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road. The store opened on June 6.

Krauser loves how the shop creates conversation among customers about American history.

"I love history. I love the Founding Fathers. I love the ideals of America," Krauser said. "It's an amazing concept."

A 'labor of love'

Krauser is a retired lawyer turned motivational speaker who addresses topics including "freedom, the proper role of government and the parameters of the U.S. and state constitutions," according to his website.