A former candidate for Gilbert mayor has opened the first Arizona location of a Founding Fathers-themed ice cream shop in Chandler.
Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream is a Utah-based ice cream shop centered around the early history of the United States. Female employees scoop cones in bonnets and dresses; male employees wear tricorn hats and coats. The ice cream flavors have names like Martha Washington's Colonial Cotton Candy and Alexander Hamilton's Not Throwing Away My Scoop.
On a trip to Utah in 2019, Arizonan Shane Krauser went to a Brooker's and was blown away.
"I walked out of that, called my wife Janelle and I said, 'We will own one of these,'" Krauser said.
The couple had no previous restaurant experience, but decided to open up the chain's first location outside of Utah, choosing a storefront at 2560 W. Chandler Blvd. #3, near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road. The store opened on June 6.
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Krauser loves how the shop creates conversation among customers about American history.
"I love history. I love the Founding Fathers. I love the ideals of America," Krauser said. "It's an amazing concept."
A 'labor of love'
Krauser is a retired lawyer turned motivational speaker who addresses topics including "freedom, the proper role of government and the parameters of the U.S. and state constitutions," according to his website.
In 2024, Krauser ran for Gilbert mayor, but withdrew his candidacy amid scrutiny over involvement with a past investment fraud scheme and his son's appearance in a video with the Gilbert Goons, The Arizona Republic reported.
Although the shop plans to host events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S., such as one for Constitution Day in September, Krauser said he does not see the ice cream store as related to his political career.
"The mayoral run was something to be involved in politically. This is more of a labor of love," Krauser said. "This is not political in nature at all. It’s an ice cream shop with an American theme."
Details: 2560 W. Chandler Blvd. #3, Chandler. , 480-881-6100.