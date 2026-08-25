One thing about me: I will devour a Caesar salad, so I knew I had to order one to go along with my burger. The salad was $9 (you can also add a patty to it if you want some protein), and the burger is $10.50. After tax, I paid $21 for two pretty big servings of food, which is a success in my book.

I tore into my lunch like a wild animal. The Caesar salad was perfectly dressed: each piece of lettuce had that zesty dressing on it.

The star of the salad was the garlic-toasted panko that covers the top. These were so much better than regular croutons. Because the panko comes in crumbles instead of giant squares, you get that garlicky crunch with every bite.

I have had a Kaiju burger before, back when they were at Brick Box Brewery, but the one I had on Tuesday was the best I’ve ever had. I don’t know how they do it, but every time I have one, they get better and better.

Here, their signature smashburger comes with American cheese, caramelized onions, Kaiju sauce, house-made pickles, and can be topped with soy sauce and lime-marinated jalapeño pepper.

The gooey cheese, juicy burger and sweet caramelized onions come together in a beautiful way.

The combination of Japanese-inspired flavors with classic American toppings makes this burger unlike any other cheeseburger I've had. I seriously think I set some kind of food record with how fast I ate my burger.

Just like that, my Tuesday funk had flipped around thanks to Gibson Food Hall & Market and all the delicious food options inside.