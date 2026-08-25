By the time 2 p.m. rolled around on Tuesday, I was struggling.
I had been awake since 5 a.m.
I was practically melting in the 100-degree heat.
And I was so hungry.
It’s that exact combination of feelings that is enough to have me turn into my own version of the Hulk.
But before I could start turning green, a wave of cool, refreshing AC slapped me across the face. As I took in the cold temperatures, I saw my saving grace in the distance: a sign with Godzilla on it.
For me, that Godzilla signifies peace, happiness and most importantly, deliciousness. I know once I see that logo, I’m about to indulge in one of the best smashburgers in town.
To help me get out of my Tuesday funk, I decided to check out Tucson’s newest food hall, Gibson Food Hall & Market, at 11 S. Sixth Ave., to find the best lunch options for under $25.
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Gibson Food Hall & Market features a market with all kinds of grocery store goods, including fresh produce and cereal, a bar area, four food kiosks AND a secret speakeasy.
When you first step foot inside, you’ll feel like you’ve just walked into a bodega. There are small aisles of all kinds of snacks, treats and everyday necessities like chips, cereal, small bottles of chamoy, bags of their own coffee, cleaning supplies, sauces, and so much more. It’s a great option for those who may have forgotten something at Walmart and can’t muster up the energy to go back into the chaos.
They also have refrigerators full of fresh produce, milk and every beverage you could imagine.
Pretty much everything in the market area was under $25. With the amount of snacks and treats available, this would be a good place to pop in and pick up a quick lunch if you’re in a rush.
As you make your way through the market, you’ll reach the food court area. It’s here where I couldn’t help but freeze up, trying to figure out what kiosk I should try for lunch.
Gibson Food Hall & Market currently has four different food options: Don Ribs BBQ, Kaiju Burger, Barrio Bites and Samurai Teppan Steak and Sushi.
Depending on what you’re craving that day, each of these options has great menu choices that won’t break the bank.
If you want something a little smoky and tangy, Don Ribs BBQ has items such as a pulled pork sandwich for $16, four bones of ribs for $19, wings for $14 and a loaded baked potato for $12.
Want something more on the healthy side? Samaurai Teppan Steak and Sushi has tuna or salmon poke salads for $12.95, fresh sushi rolls that range from $8.95 to $12.95, and chicken teriyaki bowls for $15.95.
You know what always makes a good lunch? Tacos. It’s a good thing Barrio Bites serves them. On their menu, they have two tacos for $10, burritos for $13 and burrito bowls for $13.
While I went back and forth on what to get, I couldn’t ignore the kiosk with the Godzilla sign, aka Kaiju Burger.
Kaiju Burger is a wagyu smashburger spot that got its start at Brick Box Brewery before moving down the street. There’s a reason this spot has become a fan favorite: their burgers are addicting.
Aside from burgers, they also serve Caesar salads, fries and matcha soft serve.
One thing about me: I will devour a Caesar salad, so I knew I had to order one to go along with my burger. The salad was $9 (you can also add a patty to it if you want some protein), and the burger is $10.50. After tax, I paid $21 for two pretty big servings of food, which is a success in my book.
I tore into my lunch like a wild animal. The Caesar salad was perfectly dressed: each piece of lettuce had that zesty dressing on it.
The star of the salad was the garlic-toasted panko that covers the top. These were so much better than regular croutons. Because the panko comes in crumbles instead of giant squares, you get that garlicky crunch with every bite.
I have had a Kaiju burger before, back when they were at Brick Box Brewery, but the one I had on Tuesday was the best I’ve ever had. I don’t know how they do it, but every time I have one, they get better and better.
Here, their signature smashburger comes with American cheese, caramelized onions, Kaiju sauce, house-made pickles, and can be topped with soy sauce and lime-marinated jalapeño pepper.
The gooey cheese, juicy burger and sweet caramelized onions come together in a beautiful way.
The combination of Japanese-inspired flavors with classic American toppings makes this burger unlike any other cheeseburger I've had. I seriously think I set some kind of food record with how fast I ate my burger.
Just like that, my Tuesday funk had flipped around thanks to Gibson Food Hall & Market and all the delicious food options inside.
Jamie Donnelly is the food writer for the Arizona Daily Star and #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com